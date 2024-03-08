$41.340.03
Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 49 times, a civilian was injured in Seredyna Budska community

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72050 views

On Friday, March 8, Russians fired 49 times at 9 communities in Sumy region, causing injuries, and 249 explosions from mortars, artillery, rockets, and drones were recorded.

Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 49 times, a civilian was injured in Seredyna Budska community

On Friday, March 8, Russians fired 49 times at Sumy region. Nine communities came under attack. There are injuries due to these attacks. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 49 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 249 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

- said the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the regional military administration, a resident of the Seredina-Buda community was injured. The invaders attacked the community with mortars and artillery.

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (54 explosions) and artillery shelling (1 explosion) were carried out. A local resident was wounded as a result of one of the mortar attacks.

- the statement said.

Residents of the Velykopysarivska community also came under fire. Here, the invaders used mortars, artillery, and rockets against the civilian population. In addition, the occupiers also dropped explosives from UAVs.

The enemy sent artillery, mortars, MLRS, as well as attacked Yunakivska ATC with CABs and UAVs.

Russians fired artillery and mortars at Khotyn and Krasnopilska communities.

And  the residents of Belopillya, in addition to mortars and artillery, were attacked by an NAR helicopter, fired upon with LNG and twice dropped by drones.

Russians shelled the Shalyhyne community with artillery and attacked Myropillia with mortars.

And the enemy fired 4 NAR missiles from an airplane at the residents of the Esman community, and in addition fired mortars.

Optional

On March 8, at around 6 p.m., an explosion occurred in Sumy . This followed an air raid alert and reports of tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in the region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

