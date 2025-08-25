Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones: one dead, nine injured

In the Sumy region, one person was killed and nine others were injured in Russian attacks during the day, during which the enemy directed two drones, including at Sumy, in the morning, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Sumy region, one person died and nine more were injured in Russian strikes during the day - Hryhorov wrote.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, at night, as a result of a drone attack on a civilian car in the Novoslobidska community, one person died and two more were injured. They are being provided with assistance and evacuated to a safe place.

According to the investigation of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, the occupiers attacked a private car with a drone, which was moving through the village of Nova Sloboda, Konotop district, on August 25, 2025, at about 05:00. "A 37-year-old driver died, and passengers were also injured - a 56-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband," the prosecutor's office said.

As Hryhorov reported, Russians also hit the residential sector of the Sumy community with drones. Dozens of private and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were damaged.

"Another seven victims are residents of the Sumy community: five from the Pishchansky старостат and two residents of the regional center. Most received assistance on the spot, three are in the hospital. Their condition is not serious, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance," Hryhorov said.

Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, clarified that "in the morning, the enemy attacked Sumy with two UAVs." "One of the hits was on a residential building. Windows were broken. Two people sought help - they received shrapnel wounds. The victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot, then they were hospitalized for further examination. Another strike hit a gas station. The fire was extinguished. No casualties," Kryvosheienko reported.

