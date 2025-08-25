Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones: one dead, nine injured

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 844 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 2756 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 18370 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 35967 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 36668 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 34699 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 47103 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 80434 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 64351 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34654 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 6364 views
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 6658 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 7480 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 6596 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideo12:29 AM • 4436 views
Publications
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 844 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 47103 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 80434 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 47842 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 61738 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 46439 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 31778 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 32481 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 35253 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 41033 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Shahed-136
Nord Stream 2

Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones: one dead, nine injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

As a result of Russian strikes in Sumy region, one person was killed and nine were injured. The enemy attacked the region with drones, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones: one dead, nine injured

In the Sumy region, one person was killed and nine others were injured in Russian attacks during the day, during which the enemy directed two drones, including at Sumy, in the morning, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Sumy region, one person died and nine more were injured in Russian strikes during the day

- Hryhorov wrote.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, at night, as a result of a drone attack on a civilian car in the Novoslobidska community, one person died and two more were injured. They are being provided with assistance and evacuated to a safe place.

According to the investigation of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, the occupiers attacked a private car with a drone, which was moving through the village of Nova Sloboda, Konotop district, on August 25, 2025, at about 05:00. "A 37-year-old driver died, and passengers were also injured - a 56-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband," the prosecutor's office said.

As Hryhorov reported, Russians also hit the residential sector of the Sumy community with drones. Dozens of private and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were damaged.

"Another seven victims are residents of the Sumy community: five from the Pishchansky старостат and two residents of the regional center. Most received assistance on the spot, three are in the hospital. Their condition is not serious, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance," Hryhorov said.

Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, clarified that "in the morning, the enemy attacked Sumy with two UAVs." "One of the hits was on a residential building. Windows were broken. Two people sought help - they received shrapnel wounds. The victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot, then they were hospitalized for further examination. Another strike hit a gas station. The fire was extinguished. No casualties," Kryvosheienko reported.

76 out of 104 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine25.08.25, 08:19 • 1042 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sumy