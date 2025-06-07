$41.470.00
ukenru
Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies
12:58 PM • 11415 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 18559 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 18284 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 90568 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 103014 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 135139 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 92472 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 190785 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 110195 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138775 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Summer season on the border: where are the biggest queues and when is the best time to cross

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

With the beginning of summer, an increase in passenger traffic in Lviv region is expected to +40%. The largest queues are recorded at the "Krakivets" and "Shehyni" checkpoints.

Summer season on the border: where are the biggest queues and when is the best time to cross

The State Border Guard Service spoke about the peculiarities of the summer season at the border and where the largest queues are recorded, UNN reports with reference to the SBGS.

With the beginning of summer, an increase in passenger traffic through the checkpoints of Lviv region is expected - up to +40% of the usual indicators. The largest queues are recorded in "Krakowiec" and "Shehyni" (exit from Ukraine). Moderate load - in "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv" and "Uhryniv". The smallest load is in "Nyzhnkovychi" and "Smilnytsia" 

- said the border guards.

When is the best time to cross the border?

Departure from Ukraine - weekdays, morning or late evening.

Entry to Ukraine - weekends.

What else do you need to know?

According to border guards, traffic for cars and trucks is temporarily restricted at the "Shehyni" checkpoint, in particular in the direction of departure from Ukraine, due to large-scale repair and modernization works.

The SBGS noted that on the western section of the border, the border can also be crossed within the Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi and Volyn regions.

Over 150 thousand people crossed the border to and from Ukraine before Christmas - SBGS29.12.24, 12:47 • 23019 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
