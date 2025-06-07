Summer season on the border: where are the biggest queues and when is the best time to cross

The State Border Guard Service spoke about the peculiarities of the summer season at the border and where the largest queues are recorded, UNN reports with reference to the SBGS.

With the beginning of summer, an increase in passenger traffic through the checkpoints of Lviv region is expected - up to +40% of the usual indicators. The largest queues are recorded in "Krakowiec" and "Shehyni" (exit from Ukraine). Moderate load - in "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv" and "Uhryniv". The smallest load is in "Nyzhnkovychi" and "Smilnytsia" - said the border guards.

When is the best time to cross the border?

Departure from Ukraine - weekdays, morning or late evening.

Entry to Ukraine - weekends.

What else do you need to know?

According to border guards, traffic for cars and trucks is temporarily restricted at the "Shehyni" checkpoint, in particular in the direction of departure from Ukraine, due to large-scale repair and modernization works.

The SBGS noted that on the western section of the border, the border can also be crossed within the Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi and Volyn regions.

