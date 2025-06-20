Summer coolness is coming to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on June 20 20 June 2025

On Friday, June 20, it will be cooler in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation expected. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, the weather in the Right Bank will be determined by a high-pressure area, while the Left Bank will experience low pressure. In the afternoon, the northern and eastern parts of the country will feel the influence of weak atmospheric fronts, with light, short-lived rain occurring there; the rest of the territory will be dry.

North-westerly winds of moderate speed in most western, northern, and central regions will strengthen to 15-20 m/s, bringing another portion of coolness from the northern latitudes. - the statement reads.

It is indicated that the air temperature in the west and north of the country will be 15-20° during the day, up to 23° in Zakarpattia; in the southern part, it will be 21-26° during the day.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region on Friday, it will be partly cloudy, with a possibility of rain. The air temperature will be 16-18°.

