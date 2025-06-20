$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
June 19, 05:11 PM
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
June 19, 02:14 PM
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
June 19, 01:56 PM
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
June 19, 01:07 PM
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
June 19, 07:33 AM
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
June 18, 04:37 PM
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Summer coolness is coming to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on June 20 20 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

In the afternoon, the influence of low-active atmospheric fronts will be felt in the North and East, where there will be light short-term rain, and no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

Summer coolness is coming to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on June 20

On Friday, June 20, it will be cooler in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation expected. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, the weather in the Right Bank will be determined by a high-pressure area, while the Left Bank will experience low pressure. In the afternoon, the northern and eastern parts of the country will feel the influence of weak atmospheric fronts, with light, short-lived rain occurring there; the rest of the territory will be dry.

North-westerly winds of moderate speed in most western, northern, and central regions will strengthen to 15-20 m/s, bringing another portion of coolness from the northern latitudes.

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that the air temperature in the west and north of the country will be 15-20° during the day, up to 23° in Zakarpattia; in the southern part, it will be 21-26° during the day.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region on Friday, it will be partly cloudy, with a possibility of rain. The air temperature will be 16-18°.

World Efficiency Day and International Wi-Fi Day: what else is celebrated on June 2020.06.25, 06:20 • 1052 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
