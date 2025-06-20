World Efficiency Day and International Wi-Fi Day: what else is celebrated on June 20 20 June 2025

Today, June 20, marks World Efficiency Day and International Wi-Fi Day. Also, Christians honor the memory of Hieromartyr Methodius, Bishop of Patara, writes UNN.

World Efficiency Day

The purpose of establishing this day is to draw society's attention to the importance of organizing productive work and to encourage increased efficiency in one's own activities. Quality work organization plays a crucial role, as one can expend a lot of energy without achieving the desired effectiveness and results.

International Wi-Fi Day

The purpose of establishing this day is to draw society's attention to solving the problem of the lack of wireless high-speed connectivity in various countries (about 4 billion people on the planet have no access to the internet), eradicating the digital divide, and encouraging technological development.

International Nystagmus Awareness Day

Nystagmus is an eye condition characterized by involuntary eye movements that can cause blurred or distorted vision. The condition can be congenital or acquired later in life. It can be caused by other conditions, including neurological disorders and cataracts.

Commemoration of Hieromartyr Methodius, Bishop of Patara

Hieromartyr Methodius was a bishop in Patara and Olympus, living in the 3rd-4th centuries. He is known for his struggle against heresies and for writing works in defense of Christianity. He wrote many works, including "On the Resurrection" and "On Free Will." Methodius was executed in the city of Chalcis during the reign of Emperor Maximian.

