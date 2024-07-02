$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65356 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60167 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 73479 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94673 views
Summer camp for Ukrainian children opened in Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27885 views

The grand opening of the summer camp "SUNFLOWER Camp for Ukrainian Refugee Children, Warsaw 2024" for nearly 300 children from Ukraine took place in Warsaw, which will provide them with the opportunity to spend time in a positive atmosphere of their native language, traditions, mutual support, friendship and space for development.

Summer camp for Ukrainian children opened in Warsaw

The Polish capital hosted the grand opening of the summer camp for children from Ukraine "SUNFLOWER Camp for Ukrainian Refugee Children, Warsaw 2024", the third season of summer camps for almost 300 children from Ukraine. This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland on Facebook, according to UNN.

Thanks to the humanity and kindness of the sponsors, organizers and educators, Ukrainian children have been able to spend time in a positive atmosphere with their native language, traditions, mutual support, friendship, and space for development for the third season in a row, i.e., to feel "at home

- the statement said.

Details

This year the children will spend time under the roof of Warsaw Montessori High School.

It is noted that the opening ceremony was attended by First Secretary of the Embassy Mykola Hranovskyi, Honored Artist of Ukraine Serhiy Berezhko, founder of Warsaw Montessori High School Malgorzata Tarnowska, director of Warsaw Montessori High School Agnieszka Gajewska, project manager of the SUNFLOWER Camp for Ukrainian Refugee Children, Warsaw 2024 Jagna Kofta and her deputy Anna Koval.

Harry and Ellen Wasseron, the project's sponsors from the United States, joined the event online.

Opening the first shift of the summer camp "SUNFLOWER Camp for Ukrainian Refugee Children, Warsaw 2024", Mykola Granovsky thanked the organizers of the camp and the management of Warsaw Montessori High School for the opportunity for Ukrainian children to spend a wonderful period this summer, and emphasized that this year's SUNFLOWER Camp will fruitfully continue the experience of previous years and will bring the highest satisfaction to educators, parents and children from Ukraine, which will be a reason for pride and great moral satisfaction, that thanks to mutual support, Ukrainian children will spend time in an atmosphere of friendship, kindness and in the environment of their native language and traditions.

Ukrainian parents appreciated Polish education: 30.8% reported cases of discrimination, 60.3% said they did not experience it

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroad
