Ukrainian parents appreciated Polish education: 30.8% reported cases of discrimination, 60.3% said they did not experience it

More than half of the Ukrainian parents surveyed in Poland believe that their children receive equal opportunities in Polish schools and have sufficient conditions for successful adaptation, although a third reported facing discrimination, according to a study by the Mathema educational platform, UNN reports.

Details

"One third of parents said that they personally or their children had experienced discrimination against Ukrainian children in Polish schools. 60.3% said that they did not experience discrimination, and 9% were unable to answer the question," the study says.

At the same time, according to the results, more than half of parents (51.3%) believe that Polish and Ukrainian students receive equal opportunities at school. Another 28.2% chose the option "Rather so." Only 5.1% of parents believe that opportunities for children are different.

Also, almost 60% of parents are convinced that Ukrainian children have sufficient conditions to successfully adapt to the Polish educational environment. Only 3.8% believe that such conditions are lacking.

39.7% of parents believe that the level of safety and security of Ukrainian children is high. Another 48.7% said that students are rather safe than not. 1.3% believe that children are rather in danger, and 6.4% chose the answer "Children are not protected from danger".

The majority of parents positively assessed the quality of education in Poland. 33.3% of parents are satisfied with the quality of education, another 26.9% are rather satisfied, and only 3.8% expressed dissatisfaction with the Polish education system.

59% of respondents have hired a tutor at least once for extra classes to catch up with their local school, 41% have not hired a tutor.

Addendum

Starting from September 1, 2024, all Ukrainian schoolchildren living in Poland will be required to attend local schools. This decision is aimed at integrating Ukrainian children into the Polish educational environment and adapting them to the new learning environment. The Polish Ministry of Education is preparing a corresponding draft law.

According to the new rules, Ukrainian children studying in Polish schools will be taught special Ukrainian language lessons, for which it is planned to employ Ukrainian teachers with a simplified procedure for nostrification of diplomas. Also, Ukrainian children will be taught about European integration, which will be useful in the context of Ukraine's future accession to the European Union.

Poland wants to oblige Ukrainian refugee children to go to local schools: a bill is already being prepared

For reference

Ukrainian parents whose children are already studying in Poland shared their impressions of Polish education. The survey was conducted among Mathema clients and among clients of the AllRight online English language school living in Poland.