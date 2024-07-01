Ukrainian parents appreciated Polish education: 30.8% reported cases of discrimination, 60.3% said they did not experience it

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 77548 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 86130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181629 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226855 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139675 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366682 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181254 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149366 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197775 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 77569 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72005 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 86163 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86446 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105903 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9034 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11298 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15546 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36676 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38343 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukrainian parents appreciated Polish education: 30.8% reported cases of discrimination, 60.3% said they did not experience it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28722 views

More than half of Ukrainian parents surveyed in Poland believe that their children receive equal opportunities in Polish schools and have sufficient conditions for successful adaptation, although one-third reported facing discrimination, according to a study by the educational platform Mathema

Ukrainian parents appreciated Polish education: 30.8% reported cases of discrimination, 60.3% said they did not experience it

More than half of the Ukrainian parents surveyed in Poland believe that their children receive equal opportunities in Polish schools and have sufficient conditions for successful adaptation, although a third reported facing discrimination, according to a study by the Mathema educational platform, UNN reports.

Details

"One third of parents said that they personally or their children had experienced discrimination against Ukrainian children in Polish schools. 60.3% said that they did not experience discrimination, and 9% were unable to answer the question," the study says.

At the same time, according to the results, more than half of parents (51.3%) believe that Polish and Ukrainian students receive equal opportunities at school. Another 28.2% chose the option "Rather so." Only 5.1% of parents believe that opportunities for children are different.

Also, almost 60% of parents are convinced that Ukrainian children have sufficient conditions to successfully adapt to the Polish educational environment. Only 3.8% believe that such conditions are lacking.

39.7% of parents believe that the level of safety and security of Ukrainian children is high. Another 48.7% said that students are rather safe than not. 1.3% believe that children are rather in danger, and 6.4% chose the answer "Children are not protected from danger".

The majority of parents positively assessed the quality of education in Poland. 33.3% of parents are satisfied with the quality of education, another 26.9% are rather satisfied, and only 3.8% expressed dissatisfaction with the Polish education system.

59% of respondents have hired a tutor at least once for extra classes to catch up with their local school, 41% have not hired a tutor. 

Addendum

Starting from September 1, 2024, all Ukrainian schoolchildren living in Poland will be required to attend local schools. This decision is aimed at integrating Ukrainian children into the Polish educational environment and adapting them to the new learning environment. The Polish Ministry of Education is preparing a corresponding draft law.

According to the new rules, Ukrainian children studying in Polish schools will be taught special Ukrainian language lessons, for which it is planned to employ Ukrainian teachers with a simplified procedure for nostrification of diplomas. Also, Ukrainian children will be taught about European integration, which will be useful in the context of Ukraine's future accession to the European Union.

Poland wants to oblige Ukrainian refugee children to go to local schools: a bill is already being prepared04.04.24, 15:12 • 47881 view

For reference

Ukrainian parents whose children are already studying in Poland shared their impressions of Polish education. The survey was conducted among Mathema clients and among clients of the AllRight online English language school living in Poland. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Our people abroad
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31