Sudden flood in Texas kills 24, over 20 girls from camp missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Heavy rains caused floods in Texas Hill Country, leading to the death of 24 people and the disappearance of dozens, including over 20 girls from a summer camp. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the death toll may rise.

Sudden flood in Texas kills 24, over 20 girls from camp missing

Heavy rains hit Texas Hill Country in the USA, with a month's worth of precipitation in a matter of hours, resulting in 24 deaths and more missing on Friday, including over 20 girls attending a summer camp, while search teams conducted rescue operations by boat and helicopter in floodwaters, writes UNN with reference to AP.

Details

At least 25 centimeters of rain fell overnight in central Kerr County, Texas, leading to a sudden flood of the Guadalupe River.

At a press conference on Friday evening, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that 24 people had died. Authorities stated that 237 people have been rescued so far, including 167 by helicopter.

The missing children were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian camp along the Guadalupe River in the small town of Hunt.

The situation was still developing, and officials said the death toll could change as rescue operations continued, with the total number of missing unknown.

Authorities are still working to identify the deceased.

According to Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist, a river gauge in Hunt recorded a 6.7-meter rise in about two hours. The gauge then failed after recording a level of 9 meters.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said that among the missing were about 23 of the approximately 750 girls attending Camp Mystic.

The forecast predicted rain, and an overnight flood warning was upgraded and issued to at least 30,000 people. But in some places, the readings exceeded expectations, Fogarty said.

Patrick noted that there is a high probability of heavy rain and flooding over a large area.

The area is known as "flash flood alley" due to the thin layer of soil on the hills, said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Texas Hill Country Community Foundation, which collected donations to help non-profits responding to the disaster. "When it rains, the water doesn't soak into the ground," Dickson said. "It goes downhill."

The river tourism industry is a key part of the Texas Hill Country economy, Dickson said. He said that well-known century-old summer camps attract children from all over the country. Between Hunt and Ingram, there are many river houses and cabins for rent.

Sudden Flood in Texas: 13 Dead, Dozens of Children Missing05.07.25, 01:58 • 4972 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Austin, Texas
Texas
United States
Tesla
