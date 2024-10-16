Subsidies may be increased for Ukrainians who heat their homes with wood or coal - Ministry of Social Policy
The Ministry of Social Policy has initiated the extension of additional subsidies for families heating their homes with wood or coal. About 500 thousand households will be able to receive payments of up to UAH 21 thousand by the end of December 2024.
Ukrainians who heat their homes with wood or coal can receive additional subsidies for the purchase of solid fuel. This was stated by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports .
Details
The ministry explained that with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Ministry of Social Policy initiated the extension of additional subsidies for families who heat their homes with wood or coal.
This program has been running since last year, when about 460 thousand households received funds for the purchase of solid household fuel in the winter, totaling UAH 3.3 billion.
On October 15, the Government adopted the relevant resolution. Its implementation will allow about 500 thousand households receiving benefits and housing subsidies to receive a payment in a several-fold increase. The amount is calculated individually, depending on the level of household income, and can reach a maximum of UAH 21 thousand
The agency emphasized that the lower the family's income, the greater the portion of fuel costs, within the standard, will be paid by the state and international partners. The project will run for several months.
The payment is aimed at supporting Ukrainians from vulnerable categories who need such support the most. Therefore, the additional payment will be provided to citizens who receive housing subsidies and benefits for the purchase of solid fuel in winter. (...) Ukrainians will be able to receive payments by the end of December 2024
How to get an additional subsidy?
The Ministry emphasizes that if you already receive a subsidy or benefit for the purchase of solid heating fuel, you do not need to apply specifically. The Pension Fund already has all the necessary information to credit funds to the recipient's card account.
If a benefit or subsidy has not yet been granted, but you need state support, you must apply for it to the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the generally accepted manner and submit a corresponding application
Recall
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 2.8 million families in Ukraine receive housing subsidies and benefits, and that the state has allocated UAH 28.2 billion for these payments in the first nine months of this year .