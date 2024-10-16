Subsidies may be increased for Ukrainians who heat their homes with wood or coal - Ministry of Social Policy

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Subsidies may be increased for Ukrainians who heat their homes with wood or coal - Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36838 views

The Ministry of Social Policy has initiated the extension of additional subsidies for families heating their homes with wood or coal. About 500 thousand households will be able to receive payments of up to UAH 21 thousand by the end of December 2024.

Subsidies may be increased for Ukrainians who heat their homes with wood or coal - Ministry of Social Policy

Ukrainians who heat their homes with wood or coal can receive additional subsidies for the purchase of solid fuel. This was stated by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports

Details 

The ministry explained that with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Ministry of Social Policy initiated the extension of additional subsidies for families who heat their homes with wood or coal. 

This program has been running since last year, when about 460 thousand households received funds for the purchase of solid household fuel in the winter, totaling UAH 3.3 billion.

On October 15, the Government adopted the relevant resolution. Its implementation will allow about 500 thousand households receiving benefits and housing subsidies to receive a payment in a several-fold increase. The amount is calculated individually, depending on the level of household income, and can reach a maximum of UAH 21 thousand

- said the Ministry of Social Policy. 

The agency emphasized that the lower the family's income, the greater the portion of fuel costs, within the standard, will be paid by the state and international partners. The project will run for several months.

The payment is aimed at supporting Ukrainians from vulnerable categories who need such support the most. Therefore, the additional payment will be provided to citizens who receive housing subsidies and benefits for the purchase of solid fuel in winter. (...)  Ukrainians will be able to receive payments by the end of December 2024

- the Ministry said. 

How to get an additional subsidy? 

The Ministry emphasizes that if you already receive a subsidy or benefit for the purchase of solid heating fuel, you do not need to apply specifically. The Pension Fund already has all the necessary information to credit funds to the recipient's card account. 

If a benefit or subsidy has not yet been granted, but you need state support, you must apply for it to the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the generally accepted manner and submit a corresponding application 

- summarized in the Ministry of Social Policy. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

