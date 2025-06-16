Studied in a Ukrainian school despite pressure: 15-year-old boy rescued from occupation

A 15-year-old teenager and his mother were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory. Despite the pressure from the occupiers, who forced him to attend a Russian school, the boy remained loyal to Ukraine and continued to study remotely in a Ukrainian school. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to rescue a 15-year-old boy and his mother from the temporarily occupied territory. Despite the pressure from the occupiers, who forced him to attend a Russian school, the boy continued his studies at a Ukrainian school online, and the family constantly faced checks and persecutions due to their pro-Ukrainian position - the message says.

Yermak separately thanked Helping to Leave and other partners for their help in organizing the rescue mission and supporting the family at every stage of the path to freedom.

We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all Ukrainian children - added the head of the OP.

Two girls, 16 and 17 years old, have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories