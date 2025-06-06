Two girls, 16 and 17 years old, have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories

Two girls who had been studying remotely at a Ukrainian school during the years of occupation have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Daria Zarivna, writes UNN.

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to return from the occupation as part of Bring Kids Back UA. The girls are 16 and 17 years old. They have never left their hometown since its occupation in 2022, but have been studying online at a Ukrainian school all this time - Zarivna said.

The director of the initiative said that the family had been looking for an opportunity to leave for several years. In particular, the girls turned to acquaintances, looked for carriers, and raised funds.

After the damage to their own house as a result of the shelling, the family turned to us for help. Thanks to the efforts of the Helping to Leave project, the family is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The girls plan to continue their studies and build their future here - Zarivna said.

Addition

russia denies the systematic kidnapping of Ukrainian children, calling it a "rescue". Ukraine has handed over a list of hundreds of deported children, but Russia recognizes only "dozens".

11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories on Wednesday, said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another 11 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories," - wrote Yermak.