Students in TOT are forced to make trench candles - CNS

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 4138 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 13446 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 22261 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 27356 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40298 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 54744 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52285 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27655 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49455 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24810 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.8m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy proposes to the Rada to send Navy warships to Turkey and Great BritainSeptember 22, 01:50 PM • 3994 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 10792 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicion05:16 PM • 4938 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 8680 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 6010 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38640 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40300 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 54745 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52286 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 49456 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Estonia
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38640 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20723 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37327 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87890 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110447 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Students in TOT are forced to make trench candles - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, students were obliged to make trench candles for the Russian army. The local administration introduced a special production plan for each educational institution.

Students in TOT are forced to make trench candles - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, students were obliged to produce trench candles for the Russian army. For each educational institution, the local administration introduced a special production plan. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, students of captured educational institutions are forced to make trench candles for militants. The occupation administrations have set a production plan for each institution that must be fulfilled.

The occupation administrations have set a production plan for each institution that must be fulfilled

- the report says.

"The work is being carried out as part of the 'Universities for the Front' campaign, participation is mandatory. Everything is coordinated by the leadership of the captured 'universities' and student trade unions," the CNS added.

Recall

In occupied Donetsk region, children were forcibly involved in making trench candles for Russian soldiers. Each high school student must make 50 heaters, and each elementary school student - 25.

Occupiers involve Ukrainian children in assembling FPV drones for the "SVO"17.07.25, 00:33 • 9774 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine