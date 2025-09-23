Students in TOT are forced to make trench candles - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, students were obliged to produce trench candles for the Russian army. For each educational institution, the local administration introduced a special production plan. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), as reported by UNN.

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, students of captured educational institutions are forced to make trench candles for militants. The occupation administrations have set a production plan for each institution that must be fulfilled.

"The work is being carried out as part of the 'Universities for the Front' campaign, participation is mandatory. Everything is coordinated by the leadership of the captured 'universities' and student trade unions," the CNS added.

In occupied Donetsk region, children were forcibly involved in making trench candles for Russian soldiers. Each high school student must make 50 heaters, and each elementary school student - 25.

Occupiers involve Ukrainian children in assembling FPV drones for the "SVO"