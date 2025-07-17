In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are involving Ukrainian children in assembling FPV drones for the needs of the so-called "SVO" (Special Military Operation). This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Such training takes place in children's camps, where schoolchildren are taught technical work for the occupation army. - the report says.

"This is another crime by the Kremlin, aimed at militarizing and assimilating Ukrainian children. The enemy is turning education and childhood into a tool of war," the CNR added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children participated in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "success," they are promised participation in the final in Sochi, where loyal youth from the temporarily occupied territories will be selected.

