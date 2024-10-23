Student opens fire at school in Russia, there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
At school in Gubkinsky, a teenager carried an air pistol and wounded a classmate in the leg. Metal detectors did not detect the weapon because of the plastic casing. The police are holding talks at schools in the city.
In school in Yamal, a peninsula in the north of Western Siberia, a student opened fire with an air gun on his classmates, there is a wounded. About it writes SHOT, reports UNN.
Details
According to SHOT, the incident happened the day before at School No. 9 in Gubkinsky. A teenager carried a pneumatic pistol into the building. It is noted that the metal detectors did not work on him.
At recess, the kid went to the restroom with his classmates. That's where he started shooting. He hit one of the students in the leg. The victim was treated on the spot. The injury, as noted, was not serious.
The police are now working with the schoolboy who shot him, he was already on the preventive register.
The gun had a capacity of up to three joules. The county department of education said it was not a weapon, so the plastic casing was not detected by the metal detector.
Recall
Last December, five people were injured in a shooting at a gymnasium in the Russian city of Bryansk. One injured girl and the eighth-grade girl who fired the shots died.