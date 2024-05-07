Strong winds in Kharkiv topple trees and damage roofs

In Kharkiv, strong winds toppled more than 10 trees. In addition, 18 roofs were damaged, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv City Council.

"As of 16:00, 14 trees and 46 branches have fallen in Kharkiv due to bad weather. Most of these cases are in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts. Utility workers are sawing and removing trunks, removing leaves and branches," the statement said.

In addition, according to the city council, 18 roofs were damaged. Utility companies are inspecting the buildings and fixing the damage.