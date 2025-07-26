Strong heat and local downpours: forecasters gave a forecast

In the coming days, local showers and thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in Ukraine, accompanied by heat, in some places up to +38°, UNN was informed by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the next three days, July 27-29, in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, moderate, in some places significant rains, thunderstorms, in the afternoon in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, night temperature 14-20°, daytime 20-26°.

In most northern, central regions, and on July 27 in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation, with night temperatures of 17-24°, and daytime temperatures of 25-30° on July 27.

In the south and southeast, on July 28-29, in most regions, 29-34°, in the southern and most central regions, in some places, severe heat of 35-38° - reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

