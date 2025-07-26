Strong heat and local downpours: forecasters gave a forecast
Kyiv • UNN
In the coming days, rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. In the rest of the country, hot weather is forecast, with temperatures reaching up to +38° in some places.
In the coming days, local showers and thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in Ukraine, accompanied by heat, in some places up to +38°, UNN was informed by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the next three days, July 27-29, in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, moderate, in some places significant rains, thunderstorms, in the afternoon in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, night temperature 14-20°, daytime 20-26°.
In most northern, central regions, and on July 27 in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation, with night temperatures of 17-24°, and daytime temperatures of 25-30° on July 27.
In the south and southeast, on July 28-29, in most regions, 29-34°, in the southern and most central regions, in some places, severe heat of 35-38°
