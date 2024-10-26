Strikes in Kharkiv region: one civilian casualty and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops shelled areas of Kharkiv region, damaging 9 houses and killing a woman. During the day, 160 people were evacuated, including 4 children.
The terrorist country struck at Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
Details
At 23:53 in Kupyansk district, the shelling caused a garage to catch fire and damaged two private households.
In the afternoon, an enemy drone fell on a house in the village of Guryev Kozachok (Zolochiv TG), causing a fire.
Seven private houses were damaged in Izium district as a result of shelling. Unfortunately, a 61-year-old woman was killed.
In addition, as part of the evacuation efforts, 160 people, including four children, were evacuated from the Kupyansk and Borivske directions overnight.
