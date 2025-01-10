Strikes by “Molniya” in Kharkiv: Terekhov shares his experience in dealing with attacks

A situation center has been set up in Kharkiv to provide a rapid response to enemy attacks, including strikes by Molniya UAVs. The center allows for quick coordination of services and assistance to victims in case of emergencies.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Attack of an enemy UAV “Molniya” in Nemyshlyansk district

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have been hit by our enemy with such weapons. As for the latest cases, one person was injured - a man of 65 years old. In addition, private houses of Kharkiv residents were damaged. A power line was also de-energized, but we managed to restore power supply. As for the purpose of these attacks, first of all, it is psychological pressure on Kharkiv residents. In addition, it is the destruction of infrastructure. We are well aware of this. And I can say that we are used to the attacks, unfortunately. But the most important thing is how we respond to them - said Terekhov.

As for the destruction, the mayor said that all the restoration work is underway.

Terekhov shares Kharkiv's experience in fighting against Russian strikes

We have created a situation center similar to the American 911. Today, in this situation center, we see everything that happens: what arrivals there are in the city, to which area of the city, which houses, which district these aircraft are flying to. I would like to say that we have gathered all the relevant services working in this situation center, and today we can be there in 5-6 minutes to find ourselves where there was an explosion or an arrival. We have a fully developed system of coordination and interaction. Everything is equipped with radio stations so that we have clear communication with all services: ambulances, the State Emergency Service, the military, and our utilities - said the mayor of the city.

He noted that it is important to have a clear response algorithm, and they do.

We can share our experience with all cities so that everyone understands how to act in a given situation - added the mayor.

Terekhov said that the weather is more or less warm now, but there have been cold snaps and there may be more, so the city has equipped a special bus that goes out to accommodate people.

There are always hot drinks, electricity, and communication on the bus, as it is equipped with mobile communications.

A 65-year-old man was injured in an attack by an enemy drone on January 9 in Kharkiv .