Strike on Kharkiv suburb: death toll rises to 4

The death toll from the enemy attack on the Kharkiv suburbs has reached 4 people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 6 people also sustained injuries of varying severity.

Meanwhile, Dmytro Yatsychenko, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office department, said that the Russians launched a combined attack on the Kharkiv suburbs. According to him, it is preliminarily known that Russia first struck with a missile, and then with drones.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Later it became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out.

