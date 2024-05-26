Strike on Epicenter in Kharkiv: death toll rises to 14

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv has risen to 14 people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

"The death toll has risen to 14 people," said Sinegubov.

According to him, a specialized headquarters is working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, with about 200 rescuers involved.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv claimed the lives of 12 people, 16 people are missing. Biological samples were taken from 10 citizens and their relatives who had already contacted the police. Three of the victims have been identified.