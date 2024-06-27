Strike in Kharkiv: enemy hits a higher education institution
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a university building in Kharkiv on June 27.
In Kharkiv today, June 27, Russian troops attacked one of the buildings of a higher education institution, Mayor Igor Terekhov said, UNN reports.
The enemy is once again destroying the city's educational infrastructure. Today's strike hit one of the buildings of a higher education institution in Kharkiv
Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv .