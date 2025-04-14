Strengthening the fight against sexual harassment of women in the Armed Forces: the Rada is waiting for the consideration of the bill

The Verkhovna Rada is expecting to consider draft law No. 13037, the purpose of which is to combat discrimination based on sex, gender inequality, as well as sexual harassment of women serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Recently, the relevant committee recommended adopting the draft law as a basis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the People's Deputy, head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak and draft law No. 13037.

"The Verkhovna Rada is waiting for the consideration of a draft law, the purpose of which is to more actively combat discrimination based on sex, gender inequality, as well as sexual harassment of women serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sexual violence against them. Currently, such cases are not uncommon," Shulyak said.

According to her, it is about draft law No. 13037, according to which amendments will be made to the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Internal Service Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding gender equality and combating discrimination. The document provides for improving the mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and combating manifestations of discrimination and sexual harassment.

She also said that, according to the Ministry of Defense, the number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased to 68,000 in recent years, and as of January 2025, 20% of all candidates are women. Shulyak noted that women hold positions as commanders of infantry units, snipers, machine gunners, grenade launchers, intelligence officers, etc., but weapons in their hands do not protect them from prejudice or silent violence.

"Such cases, unfortunately, exist. But it is also shocking that they are not isolated, but law enforcement agencies that investigate cases of sexual violence in the army do not keep statistical data. However, according to public and human rights organizations that record appeals to the hotline about cases of sexual violence, the number of such appeals has increased. Thus, according to a survey by the human rights organization "March of Women", out of 46 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, only 12 would report that they witnessed violence. Among other things, women are afraid of condemnation and the imposition of the role of "it's your own fault", - said the People's Deputy.

According to the draft law, it is planned to supplement Article 3 of the law "On the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" that military discipline is achieved by: ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, preventing any manifestations of discrimination, including on the basis of sex, preventing and combating gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offenses against sexual freedom and sexual integrity.

Also, according to the document, military discipline obliges every serviceman:

to comply with the norms of legislation on ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment;

not to allow themselves and restrain others from indecent acts, expressed verbally or nonverbally (words, gestures, body movements, etc.), including those related to discrimination based on race, color, political, religious and other beliefs, sex, ethnic and social origin, property status, place of residence, language or other grounds, as well as to prevent gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offenses against sexual freedom and sexual integrity.

The commander must take measures to detain a subordinate when committing an offense against sexual freedom and sexual integrity.

It is also planned to establish that the basis for removing a serviceman from the performance of official duties is an act that led to the commission or attempted commission of an offense against sexual freedom and sexual integrity.

In addition, it is planned to introduce that a soldier who reported possible facts related to discrimination based on sex, sexual harassment, violence, cannot be dismissed from service or forced to resign, brought to disciplinary responsibility in connection with such a report or subjected to other negative measures of influence or the threat of such measures of influence.

On April 10, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommended that the Parliament include the draft law in the agenda and, based on the results of consideration, adopt it as a basis, instructing the committee to finalize it taking into account amendments and proposals and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada for second reading.

