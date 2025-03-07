Equal rights and opportunities in the labor market: how Ukrainian women are breaking gender stereotypes
76% of job seekers in Ukraine are women who are mastering traditional and non-traditional professions. 12 thousand Ukrainian women received microgrants for their own businesses under the "eWork" program.
In Ukraine, women are increasingly joining the labor market, choosing both traditional and previously "male" professions. According to the State Employment Service, in the first two months of 2025, 145 thousand women used its services, which accounts for 76% of all job seekers, reports UNN.
The most popular professions among women have become saleswoman, accountant, cook, auxiliary worker, nurse, administrator, seamstress, civil service specialist, packer, cashier, social worker, assistant educator, barista, and landscaping worker.
At the same time, women are increasingly choosing fields that were previously considered purely male. In particular, in 2025, the number of female operators of woodworking machines, pump station machinists, female locksmiths in mechanical assembly work, female drivers, machine operators, CNC machine operators, female crane operators in metallurgical production, female loaders, and female forklift drivers has increased.
Professional education is also actively developing. Since the beginning of the year, 7 thousand women have undergone training with the assistance of the State Employment Service. They choose both traditional specialties – saleswoman, cook, accountant, and new directions: electric gas welders, female tractor drivers, and electricians.
In addition, women are actively engaging in entrepreneurship. Since July 2022, within the framework of the state program "eWork", microgrants for starting or developing their own business have been received by 12 thousand women, which accounts for 58% of the total number of grant recipients. The total amount of funding is almost 3 billion hryvnias.
As part of the grant for veterans, funding for starting or developing their own business has been received by 529 wives of servicemen, 16 combat participants, and one woman with a disability due to the war
Among the popular areas of women's business are cafes, bakeries, beauty salons, farming, clothing production, and grocery stores.
