Equal rights and opportunities in the labor market: how Ukrainian women are breaking gender stereotypes

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17885 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109397 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170289 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107247 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343699 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173787 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145041 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196166 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124908 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108169 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17885 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86900 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109397 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170289 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160522 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24557 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38780 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47374 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135933 views
Equal rights and opportunities in the labor market: how Ukrainian women are breaking gender stereotypes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23850 views

76% of job seekers in Ukraine are women who are mastering traditional and non-traditional professions. 12 thousand Ukrainian women received microgrants for their own businesses under the "eWork" program.

Equal rights and opportunities in the labor market: how Ukrainian women are breaking gender stereotypes

In Ukraine, women are increasingly joining the labor market, choosing both traditional and previously "male" professions. According to the State Employment Service, in the first two months of 2025, 145 thousand women used its services, which accounts for 76% of all job seekers, reports UNN.

In the first two months of this year, the State Employment Service has already provided services to 145 thousand women, or 76% of all job seekers.

- reports the State Employment Service.

The most popular professions among women have become saleswoman, accountant, cook, auxiliary worker, nurse, administrator, seamstress, civil service specialist, packer, cashier, social worker, assistant educator, barista, and landscaping worker.

Every third business in Ukraine is led by women: which sectors are leading07.03.25, 10:10 • 14230 views

At the same time, women are increasingly choosing fields that were previously considered purely male. In particular, in 2025, the number of female operators of woodworking machines, pump station machinists, female locksmiths in mechanical assembly work, female drivers, machine operators, CNC machine operators, female crane operators in metallurgical production, female loaders, and female forklift drivers has increased.

Professional education is also actively developing. Since the beginning of the year, 7 thousand women have undergone training with the assistance of the State Employment Service. They choose both traditional specialties – saleswoman, cook, accountant, and new directions: electric gas welders, female tractor drivers, and electricians.

In addition, women are actively engaging in entrepreneurship. Since July 2022, within the framework of the state program "eWork", microgrants for starting or developing their own business have been received by 12 thousand women, which accounts for 58% of the total number of grant recipients. The total amount of funding is almost 3 billion hryvnias.

As part of the grant for veterans, funding for starting or developing their own business has been received by 529 wives of servicemen, 16 combat participants, and one woman with a disability due to the war

- it is stated in the message.

Among the popular areas of women's business are cafes, bakeries, beauty salons, farming, clothing production, and grocery stores. 

Most Ukrainian women are still waiting for greetings on March 8: survey results07.03.25, 12:08 • 13171 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
