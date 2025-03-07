Every third business in Ukraine is led by women: which sectors are leading
Kyiv • UNN
449 thousand Ukrainian companies have women directors, which accounts for a third of all businesses. The largest growth of women leaders is observed in the IT sector (+69%), agriculture (+25%), and construction (+17%).
In Ukraine, there are more and more women leading businesses. Currently, in almost every third Ukrainian company, which amounts to about 449 thousand Ukrainian businesses, the directors are women. This is reported by the monitoring service Opendatabot, writes UNN.
Details
"Women are increasingly becoming directors of new companies in Ukraine. The highest number of such companies is in frontline regions. The sectors of businesses are also changing: over the year, there has been a significant increase in female directors of IT companies, agriculture, and construction businesses. Overall, currently, every third Ukrainian business is led by women," the report states.
Changes are also occurring in traditionally "male" sectors. In particular, over the year, the number of female directors in the IT sector has increased by 69%, female business leaders in agriculture by 25%, and in construction companies by 17%.
According to Opendatabot, currently, women lead about 449 thousand Ukrainian businesses - this is almost every third company. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the share of female directors has been steadily increasing.
Currently, female directors dominate in the following sectors:
- education - 70% of women at the helm of companies;
- public administration and defense, mandatory social insurance - 58%;
- activities in the field of creativity, arts, and entertainment - 58%;
- tourism - 57%.
"The highest number is in frontline regions: in 37% of companies in Donetsk, 35% of businesses in Kherson, and 34% in Luhansk. There has also been a significant increase in female directors in Poltava - +24%, Khmelnytskyi - +18%, and +11% in Kyiv region," reports Opendatabot.
