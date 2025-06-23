$41.830.15
<p>Streamer Lebiga filmed a drone "arrival" near Kyiv, explosions damaged his house</p> 23 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Ukrainian blogger Mykhailo Lebiha accidentally recorded a powerful explosion from a Russian drone attack near Kyiv during a stream on June 23, with the shockwave damaging his home. Lebiha is known for raising funds to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

<p>Streamer Lebiga filmed a drone "arrival" near Kyiv, explosions damaged his house</p>

Popular Ukrainian blogger Mykhailo Lebiga, during his live stream on the Twitch platform, accidentally recorded the sound of a powerful explosion from a Russian drone attack near Kyiv on the night of June 23. This was reported by UNN with reference to a fragment of the stream recording in the author's Instagram

Details

The recording shows the author commenting on the arrival of kamikaze combat drones, and a few seconds later, the sound of a powerful explosion is heard. He then converses with another man, likely his neighbor, discussing the attack and the possible need to provide assistance to the injured on the street.

An enemy drone fell on the road. The shockwave from the impact affected the author's home. The plaster partially crumbled from the ceiling and walls in the apartment, the blogger reported.

They will owe me new plaster

- commented the author.

According to available information, Lebiga currently lives in a house near Kyiv. It was there that the attack, accidentally recorded by the man, occurred.

Addition

Blogger Mykhailo Lebiga is known for his streams on the Twitch platform, where he raises funds to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly for FPV drones. Earlier, Lebiga had already conducted charity streams, raising funds for the army's needs, for example, for "Sich" drones for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. 

Night attack by Russia on Kyiv region: four districts affected23.06.25, 13:14 • 1408 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
