Stormy winds leave over a thousand homes in Poltava region without electricity

In the Poltava region, due to strong gusts of wind, more than a thousand homes were left without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut.

Due to strong gusts of wind, 1072 domestic and 102 legal consumers in five settlements of the Poltava district were left without electricity - Kohut said.

According to him, specialists are already working on restoring electricity supply.

