Stormy winds leave over a thousand homes in Poltava region without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Strong gusts of wind caused power outages for 1072 residential and 102 commercial consumers in five settlements in the Poltava region. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply in the region.
In the Poltava region, due to strong gusts of wind, more than a thousand homes were left without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut.
Due to strong gusts of wind, 1072 domestic and 102 legal consumers in five settlements of the Poltava district were left without electricity
According to him, specialists are already working on restoring electricity supply.
