Bad weather left part of residents without electricity in 4 regions, consumption at seasonal level - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, bad weather has de-energized 55 settlements in four regions, powerful equipment should be used from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, June 26, as of 9:30, it was at the same level as the previous day - on Wednesday," the report said.

Yesterday, June 25, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 1.5% higher than the previous day's maximum.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

"There is a need to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," the company said.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (rain, thunderstorm, strong wind), as of the morning, 55 settlements in four regions were completely or partially de-energized," the report said.

Repair crews of oblenergo are carrying out emergency recovery works to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.