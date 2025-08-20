Storms in Chernihiv region destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest: foresters calculate losses

$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 17144 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31204 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118511 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46292 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45170 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44127 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174336 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146372 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 128109 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 11465 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 13103 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34447 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 24184 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 23317 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 10838 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 118506 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Serhiy Leshchenko
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Sviatoshynskyi District
Donetsk Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 6192 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 5194 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 7380 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 23340 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 34466 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

Storms in Chernihiv region destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest: foresters calculate losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Over eight months of 2025, natural disaster destroyed over 660 hectares of forests in Chernihiv region, damaging over 32 thousand cubic meters of timber. Foresters have begun eliminating the consequences to prevent the spread of pests.

Storms in Chernihiv region destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest: foresters calculate losses

In the first eight months of 2025, natural phenomena in the northern forests of Chernihiv Oblast destroyed over 660 hectares of forest plantations, and the volume of damaged timber has already exceeded 32 thousand cubic meters. Foresters are actively working to restore forests and prevent the spread of pests. This was reported by the Northern Interregional Department of Forestry and Hunting, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of 2025, the north of Chernihiv Oblast has suffered from storms and strong winds, which led to large-scale damage to forest areas. The Koriukivka forestry of the "Northern Forest Office" branch of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise was most affected, where windfalls covered an area of over 350 hectares.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi forestry, after inspection, sanitary and health measures have already been approved for 70.7 hectares of windbreak, with a timber reserve of about 3 thousand cubic meters.

The situation in RKLP "Koriukivkalis" is also critical: windbreak occurred on 242 hectares. To restore the forest, selective sanitary felling on 171.1 hectares and clear felling on 2.3 hectares have been approved, while 68.4 hectares of forest require additional inspection. The estimated timber reserve for harvesting as part of the storm damage liquidation is 12.1 thousand cubic meters.

In total, natural phenomena in the region damaged at least 664.1 hectares of forest with a total timber volume of about 32.7 thousand cubic meters. Foresters have already begun a complex of works to eliminate the consequences of storms to prevent the further spread of diseases and pests, as well as to preserve the forest resources of the region

- foresters wrote on their website.

In Cherkasy region, the head of "Forests of Ukraine" was caught taking bribes for timber: he extorted money from subordinates20.08.25, 16:28 • 1006 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Cherkasy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Lublin