Storms in Chernihiv region destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest: foresters calculate losses

In the first eight months of 2025, natural phenomena in the northern forests of Chernihiv Oblast destroyed over 660 hectares of forest plantations, and the volume of damaged timber has already exceeded 32 thousand cubic meters. Foresters are actively working to restore forests and prevent the spread of pests. This was reported by the Northern Interregional Department of Forestry and Hunting, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of 2025, the north of Chernihiv Oblast has suffered from storms and strong winds, which led to large-scale damage to forest areas. The Koriukivka forestry of the "Northern Forest Office" branch of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise was most affected, where windfalls covered an area of over 350 hectares.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi forestry, after inspection, sanitary and health measures have already been approved for 70.7 hectares of windbreak, with a timber reserve of about 3 thousand cubic meters.

The situation in RKLP "Koriukivkalis" is also critical: windbreak occurred on 242 hectares. To restore the forest, selective sanitary felling on 171.1 hectares and clear felling on 2.3 hectares have been approved, while 68.4 hectares of forest require additional inspection. The estimated timber reserve for harvesting as part of the storm damage liquidation is 12.1 thousand cubic meters.

In total, natural phenomena in the region damaged at least 664.1 hectares of forest with a total timber volume of about 32.7 thousand cubic meters. Foresters have already begun a complex of works to eliminate the consequences of storms to prevent the further spread of diseases and pests, as well as to preserve the forest resources of the region - foresters wrote on their website.

In Cherkasy region, the head of "Forests of Ukraine" was caught taking bribes for timber: he extorted money from subordinates