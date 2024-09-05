Stefanchuk discusses lifting US arms restrictions with Johnson

During a working visit to Italy, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson. The officials discussed the issue of lifting all restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons. Stefanchuk wrote about it on Facebook, UNN reports.

During his meeting with Johnson, Stefanchuk reportedly reiterated the value of bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine and noted the importance of the unprecedented assistance provided by the United States to combat Russian aggression.

During the meeting, the parties focused on the security situation in Ukraine, and Stefanchuk told Johnson about the latest terrorist attacks by Russia.

He emphasized that it is crucial to remove all restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons and to obtain the consent of our partners to use the weapons provided to us without any conditions or restrictions. Called on Mike Johnson to help support this issue - said Stefanchuk.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada has outlined a list of the most urgent defense needs of Ukraine's security and defense forces, including air defense systems and F-16 aircraft.

Special attention was paid to the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia. They also discussed the situation in the energy sector in view of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Stefanchuk arrived in Italy to participate in the G7 Parliamentary Summit.

According to him, the main goal is to strengthen the G7 countries' assistance to Ukraine in countering the Russian aggressor, in particular, to provide support in the military-technical, financial, energy and political spheres.

