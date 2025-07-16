Status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine": committee recommended that the Rada adopt the bill as a basis

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
07:40 PM • 11386 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 62232 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 99645 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 60793 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 95170 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 63147 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 110885 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 75940 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 102909 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77159 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian FederationJuly 15, 12:44 PM • 39052 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 34141 views
Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildingsJuly 15, 01:31 PM • 24225 views
American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passportJuly 15, 03:43 PM • 19050 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules04:31 PM • 21380 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska07:40 PM • 11388 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?06:14 PM • 11504 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules04:31 PM • 21401 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 62236 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 99648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denis Shmyhal
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 12935 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 34160 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 67117 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 72455 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 75307 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times
BM-21 "Grad"
An-178

Status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine": committee recommended that the Rada adopt the bill as a basis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommended adopting a bill on the status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine" for MPs who contributed to the establishment of independence. This status will be granted for life, can be posthumous, and provides for a number of privileges and honors.

Status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine": committee recommended that the Rada adopt the bill as a basis

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis a draft law that would allow granting the status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine" to people's deputies who contributed to the establishment of independence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 6493.

Details

"To recommend to the Verkhovna Rada, in accordance with paragraph 1 of part one of Article 114 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, to adopt as a basis the draft law of Ukraine "On the Status of a People's Deputy – Founder of State Independence of Ukraine", submitted by People's Deputy of Ukraine R. Stefanchuk (reg. No. 6493), following its consideration in the first reading," the committee's decision states.

Addition

The draft law was registered back in December 2021 by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk. At that time, Stefanchuk reported that the idea of the draft law was simple - people's deputies who were at the forefront of establishing state independence would receive a special status.

According to the draft law, a people's deputy – founder of state independence of Ukraine is a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada who proclaimed the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine on July 16, 1990, and/or approved the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991, and/or supported the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR "On the Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine" on August 24, 1991, acting as the founder of state independence of Ukraine.

The issue of granting such status or depriving it is decided by the Commission for the Consideration of Issues of Granting the Status of Founder of State Independence of Ukraine, which is formed by the order of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Commission submits proposals for granting such status to the Speaker, who in turn then applies to the President with a corresponding petition.

Such status cannot be granted to people's deputies who have committed actions aimed at eliminating the independence of Ukraine, violating state sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, creating a threat to national security of Ukraine, inciting interethnic, racial, religious hatred, abolishing or restricting constitutional rights and freedoms of a person and citizen and guarantees of their implementation.

Also, this status will be established for life and can be granted posthumously.

The founder is issued an identification card, a form, and a breastplate, which is a state award. The form and sample of the insignia are approved by the parliament and will be presented in a solemn setting.

The founder will have the right:

  • to be present at open meetings of the Rada and its bodies;
    • to visit state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of the form of ownership;
      • to be received by the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the Prosecutor General, heads of other state bodies, local self-government bodies, public associations, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of the form of ownership, their officials and employees within the limits and in the manner determined by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine;
        • to have a diplomatic passport for official trips to foreign states.

          In the event of the death of a people's deputy with such status, the Rada, local executive bodies and/or local self-government bodies provide the necessary assistance in his burial. The grave and tombstone, at the request of relatives, are arranged using symbols approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

          Olena Shuliak, Head of the Committee on State Building and Local Self-Government, said that the document aims to honor the memory of those who made a significant contribution to the restoration of Ukraine's independence.

          "Many of them have already passed away. Thanks to their selfless struggle, Levko Lukyanenko, Vyacheslav Chornovil, and other fighters for Ukrainian statehood have forever etched their names in national history," Shuliak said.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that the candidacy of the Prime Minister of Ukraine has already been agreed upon, and a series of resignations are expected in the ministries. The dismissal of ministers is planned for Wednesday, July 16, and the appointment of new ones - for Thursday.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Politics
          Olena Shuliak
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ruslan Stefanchuk
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9