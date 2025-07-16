Status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine": committee recommended that the Rada adopt the bill as a basis

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis a draft law that would allow granting the status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine" to people's deputies who contributed to the establishment of independence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 6493.

Details

"To recommend to the Verkhovna Rada, in accordance with paragraph 1 of part one of Article 114 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, to adopt as a basis the draft law of Ukraine "On the Status of a People's Deputy – Founder of State Independence of Ukraine", submitted by People's Deputy of Ukraine R. Stefanchuk (reg. No. 6493), following its consideration in the first reading," the committee's decision states.

Addition

The draft law was registered back in December 2021 by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk. At that time, Stefanchuk reported that the idea of the draft law was simple - people's deputies who were at the forefront of establishing state independence would receive a special status.

According to the draft law, a people's deputy – founder of state independence of Ukraine is a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada who proclaimed the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine on July 16, 1990, and/or approved the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991, and/or supported the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR "On the Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine" on August 24, 1991, acting as the founder of state independence of Ukraine.

The issue of granting such status or depriving it is decided by the Commission for the Consideration of Issues of Granting the Status of Founder of State Independence of Ukraine, which is formed by the order of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Commission submits proposals for granting such status to the Speaker, who in turn then applies to the President with a corresponding petition.

Such status cannot be granted to people's deputies who have committed actions aimed at eliminating the independence of Ukraine, violating state sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, creating a threat to national security of Ukraine, inciting interethnic, racial, religious hatred, abolishing or restricting constitutional rights and freedoms of a person and citizen and guarantees of their implementation.

Also, this status will be established for life and can be granted posthumously.

The founder is issued an identification card, a form, and a breastplate, which is a state award. The form and sample of the insignia are approved by the parliament and will be presented in a solemn setting.

The founder will have the right:

to be present at open meetings of the Rada and its bodies;

to visit state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of the form of ownership;

to be received by the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the Prosecutor General, heads of other state bodies, local self-government bodies, public associations, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of the form of ownership, their officials and employees within the limits and in the manner determined by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine;

to have a diplomatic passport for official trips to foreign states.

In the event of the death of a people's deputy with such status, the Rada, local executive bodies and/or local self-government bodies provide the necessary assistance in his burial. The grave and tombstone, at the request of relatives, are arranged using symbols approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Olena Shuliak, Head of the Committee on State Building and Local Self-Government, said that the document aims to honor the memory of those who made a significant contribution to the restoration of Ukraine's independence.

"Many of them have already passed away. Thanks to their selfless struggle, Levko Lukyanenko, Vyacheslav Chornovil, and other fighters for Ukrainian statehood have forever etched their names in national history," Shuliak said.

