Statements about the almost beginning of the offensive on Sumy are propaganda work of the Russian Federation - NSDC Center for Political Studies
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the NSDC denied rumors of a possible Russian offensive on Sumy due to the lack of necessary forces and means. The situation on the border is localized with regular actions of the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups.
The fact that the Russians are escalating the situation in the Sumy region as almost the beginning of an offensive on Sumy is propaganda work, since Russia has neither the strength nor the means to do so, but it is necessary to inflate the “victory” in the media.
This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC) of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
To understand the situation in the Sumy region, Russian subversive reconnaissance groups regularly operate in different areas, enter the territory of Ukraine in the border areas, are destroyed, and sometimes are defeated and destroyed on the territory of Russia
According to him, the enemy has been conducting infantry assault operations near Novenke for several days, and the situation is currently localized in the border area.
The fact that the Russians are hyping this situation as almost the beginning of an offensive on Sumy is propaganda work, as they have neither the strength nor the means to do so, but they need to inflate the “victory” in the media. This happened before the Kursk operation, when the Kadyrovites said they had captured the village of Ryzhivka in Sumy region, and it turned out to be a lie
Context
Today, on February 28, Kovalenko commented on the situation in the Sumy region, in the Novenke area. He noted that the Russians are attempting to assault along the border without convoys of vehicles, with infantry groups. The defense forces are destroying the enemy.
At the moment there has been no breakthrough, the fighting continues
This statement was made against the backdrop of DeepState's showing the village of Novenke in Sumy region as a “gray” zone, which was noticed by the network.