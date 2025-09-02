$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
11:02 AM • 51742 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
10:24 AM • 93304 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 109569 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 61322 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 123290 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 45986 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 82415 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52834 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107583 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Fake news

State Ethnopolitics filed a lawsuit to court regarding the termination of the UOC (MP) activities - Yelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) has filed a lawsuit to court regarding the termination of the activities of the UOC-MP, recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. This decision was made due to Metropolitan Onufriy's refusal to comply with the order to eliminate dependence on a banned foreign religious organization.

State Ethnopolitics filed a lawsuit to court regarding the termination of the UOC (MP) activities - Yelensky

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience has filed a lawsuit to the court to terminate the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), which is recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). This was announced by the head of the State Ethno-politics Viktor Yelensky during a briefing, writes UNN.

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience is obliged to declare the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, which is banned in Ukraine – this is the first. Second – to send letters about this to the Kyiv Metropolis and to those religious organizations that are part of it or are connected with it. Third – immediately, as stated in the law, to file a lawsuit to the court to terminate the Kyiv Metropolis. This is what was actually done 

- said Yelensky.

Reminder

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience on August 27, 2025, recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC as affiliated with the ROC. This decision was made due to Metropolitan Onuphrius' refusal to comply with the order to eliminate dependence on a foreign religious organization banned in Ukraine.

The leadership of the UOC-MP hides from believers the order of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands to break ties with the ROC and condemn Russia's aggression.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Fake news
Ukraine