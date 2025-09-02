The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience has filed a lawsuit to the court to terminate the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), which is recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). This was announced by the head of the State Ethno-politics Viktor Yelensky during a briefing, writes UNN.

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience is obliged to declare the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, which is banned in Ukraine – this is the first. Second – to send letters about this to the Kyiv Metropolis and to those religious organizations that are part of it or are connected with it. Third – immediately, as stated in the law, to file a lawsuit to the court to terminate the Kyiv Metropolis. This is what was actually done - said Yelensky.

Reminder

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience on August 27, 2025, recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC as affiliated with the ROC. This decision was made due to Metropolitan Onuphrius' refusal to comply with the order to eliminate dependence on a foreign religious organization banned in Ukraine.

The leadership of the UOC-MP hides from believers the order of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands to break ties with the ROC and condemn Russia's aggression.