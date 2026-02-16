Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has announced the introduction of a temporary operating schedule for the Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației checkpoint due to the reconstruction of critical bridge infrastructure. According to an official statement from Romanian counterparts, construction work will continue for the next month and a half, which will significantly affect the capacity of this route for motorists. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Starting from February 16, the processing of vehicles on weekdays will be completely suspended from 09:00 to 16:00 Kyiv time. These time slots are allocated for direct technical work on the bridge structures, which makes safe passage for vehicles impossible.

At the same time, the restrictions do not apply to people crossing the border on foot – for them, communication will be carried out as usual without any delays.

Duration of reconstruction and recommendations for travelers

According to preliminary estimates by the Romanian side, repair work on the facility will continue until April 3 of this year. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine strongly advises drivers and logistics companies to take into account the "daytime windows" of downtime and, if possible, choose alternative routes through neighboring checkpoints on the border with Romania.

Up-to-date information on the status of queues and changes in the operating mode of crossings can be monitored on the official resources of the border agency in real time.

