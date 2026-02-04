First he walked on ice, then decided to cross the border by swimming: a 31-year-old man drowned in the Dniester

A 31-year-old man drowned in Vinnytsia region while trying to swim across the Dniester to cross the border, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to border guards, the tragic event occurred in Yampil, Vinnytsia region. The 31-year-old citizen allegedly tried to illegally cross the state border via the river. He crossed part of the Dniester on ice, reaching one of the islands near the shore, and then planned to swim.

Low temperature and strong current did not allow the man to stay in the water for long. The border patrol, which had previously recorded his movement towards the river, did not manage to reach the scene of the tragedy due to difficult weather conditions. Only a day later, the body of the deceased was brought to the surface by divers - the report says.

The SBGS urged citizens not to risk their lives and not to try to cross the border in unauthorized places.