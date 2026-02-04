$43.190.22
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
03:39 PM • 1962 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 3224 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
10:29 AM • 14842 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 23180 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 18485 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21731 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35465 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50753 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 40226 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Exclusives
First he walked on ice, then decided to cross the border by swimming: a 31-year-old man drowned in the Dniester

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Vinnytsia region, a 31-year-old man drowned in the Dniester while trying to illegally cross the border. He crossed part of the river on ice, but could not withstand the low temperature and strong current.

First he walked on ice, then decided to cross the border by swimming: a 31-year-old man drowned in the Dniester

A 31-year-old man drowned in Vinnytsia region while trying to swim across the Dniester to cross the border, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to border guards, the tragic event occurred in Yampil, Vinnytsia region. The 31-year-old citizen allegedly tried to illegally cross the state border via the river. He crossed part of the Dniester on ice, reaching one of the islands near the shore, and then planned to swim.

Low temperature and strong current did not allow the man to stay in the water for long. The border patrol, which had previously recorded his movement towards the river, did not manage to reach the scene of the tragedy due to difficult weather conditions. Only a day later, the body of the deceased was brought to the surface by divers  

- the report says.

The SBGS urged citizens not to risk their lives and not to try to cross the border in unauthorized places.

Antonina Tumanova

