Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

The United Kingdom is focused on ending the war in Ukraine and making sure that russian dictator vladimir putin never returns to Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

We are focused on bringing an end to the terrible war in Ukraine. You have created a special moment to reach this historic peace agreement to bring peace to Ukraine, and to the world, but we have to do it right. We have to win peace, and this is what we have to win now, because there can be no peace that rewards the aggressor or regimes like Iran. History must be on the side of the victim, not the aggressor. The stakes are very high now, and we are ready to work together to reach a good deal. We talked today about a plan to achieve a peace that will be just, to stop Putin from coming back - Starmer said.

He noted that the UK is also ready to raise defense spending and make it the largest since the Cold War.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. They will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russia, trade, and other issues.

