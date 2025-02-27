Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 15637 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 34956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 71150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43025 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109298 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111842 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116578 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148327 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86464 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 41603 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104855 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 71060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139282 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171797 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 11998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33158 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132419 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134309 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162820 views
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13960 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a focus on ending the war in Ukraine and preventing Putin's return. Britain is ready to increase defense spending to Cold War levels.

The United Kingdom is focused on ending the war in Ukraine and making sure that russian dictator vladimir putin never returns to Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Details

We are focused on bringing an end to the terrible war in Ukraine. You have created a special moment to reach this historic peace agreement to bring peace to Ukraine, and to the world, but we have to do it right. We have to win peace, and this is what we have to win now, because there can be no peace that rewards the aggressor or regimes like Iran. History must be on the side of the victim, not the aggressor. The stakes are very high now, and we are ready to work together to reach a good deal. We talked today about a plan to achieve a peace that will be just, to stop Putin from coming back

- Starmer said.

He noted that the UK is also ready to raise defense spending and make it the largest since the Cold War.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. They will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russia, trade, and other issues.

Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss27.02.25, 20:23 • 23785 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

