Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. They will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russia, trade, and other issues.

This was written by The Guardian, reported by UNN.

“I am honored to have Prime Minister Starmer in the Oval Office. It is a very special place and he is a very special person. The United Kingdom is a wonderful country that I know very well. I travel there often and will be going again soon, we will announce that.

Today we will discuss many issues. We will talk about Russia, Ukraine, trade, and many other topics,” Trump said.

He noted that he believed he and Starmer would find common ground on all the topics discussed.

He also emphasized that they have a great relationship and that they have already met twice. Trump said that after this meeting, they would have lunch, then another working session, and at the end, they would probably hold a press conference.

Previously

The EU is concerned about Trump's lack of clear commitments on security guarantees for Ukraine. During his visit to Washington, Macron did not receive specific assurances from the US president.