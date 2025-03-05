Starmer helped convince Zelensky to extend an "olive branch" to Trump - Telegraph
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer convinced Zelensky to offer an "olive branch" to Trump after the cessation of U.S. military aid. The Ukrainian president expressed readiness for negotiations and supported the idea of a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is said to have convinced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer an "olive branch" to US President Donald Trump, reports The Telegraph, writes UNN.
Details
"It is understood that Sir Keir Starmer helped persuade the Ukrainian president to offer an olive branch to his American counterpart," the publication writes.
Shortly after talks with Starmer, the Ukrainian leader, the publication writes, posted a lengthy message on social media praising the "strong leadership" of the US president, expressing gratitude for his country's military assistance, and describing their exchange as "unfortunate," the publication notes.
He said he was ready to "sit down at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement on minerals, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
This came about 24 hours after Trump announced he would suspend all US military aid to Kyiv.
Starmer, who hopes to help build bridges between Kyiv and Washington, spoke with the US president on Monday and "had prior warning that aid would be suspended," the publication writes.
According to the publication, Starmer spoke with Zelensky before he announced that Ukraine was ready to return to the negotiating table.
A deputy spokesperson for the British Prime Minister said the call took place before the Ukrainian leader told Donald Trump that he was ready to "fix the situation" and called for a "ceasefire" at sea and in the sky.
The spokesperson added: "We remain absolutely committed to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine. We are engaging with key allies to support these efforts. This is right, and it is in our interests, and our immediate focus remains on putting Ukraine in a position of strength and uniting the US and Ukraine for the benefit of our collective security."
In response to a question about whether anyone from the British government had spoken with US Vice President Jay D. Vance after his explicit criticism of the British-French peace proposal regarding Ukraine, the spokesperson declined to share details of "private conversations."