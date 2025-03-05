Starmer helped convince Zelensky to extend an "olive branch" to Trump - Telegraph

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Starmer helped convince Zelensky to extend an "olive branch" to Trump - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27601 views

Keir Starmer convinced Zelensky to offer an "olive branch" to Trump after the cessation of U.S. military aid. The Ukrainian president expressed readiness for negotiations and supported the idea of a ceasefire at sea and in the air.

Starmer helped convince Zelensky to extend an "olive branch" to Trump - Telegraph

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is said to have convinced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer an "olive branch" to US President Donald Trump, reports The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

"It is understood that Sir Keir Starmer helped persuade the Ukrainian president to offer an olive branch to his American counterpart," the publication writes.

Shortly after talks with Starmer, the Ukrainian leader, the publication writes, posted a lengthy message on social media praising the "strong leadership" of the US president, expressing gratitude for his country's military assistance, and describing their exchange as "unfortunate," the publication notes.

He said he was ready to "sit down at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement on minerals, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.

This came about 24 hours after Trump announced he would suspend all US military aid to Kyiv.

Starmer, who hopes to help build bridges between Kyiv and Washington, spoke with the US president on Monday and "had prior warning that aid would be suspended," the publication writes.

According to the publication, Starmer spoke with Zelensky before he announced that Ukraine was ready to return to the negotiating table.

A deputy spokesperson for the British Prime Minister said the call took place before the Ukrainian leader told Donald Trump that he was ready to "fix the situation" and called for a "ceasefire" at sea and in the sky.

The spokesperson added: "We remain absolutely committed to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine. We are engaging with key allies to support these efforts. This is right, and it is in our interests, and our immediate focus remains on putting Ukraine in a position of strength and uniting the US and Ukraine for the benefit of our collective security."

In response to a question about whether anyone from the British government had spoken with US Vice President Jay D. Vance after his explicit criticism of the British-French peace proposal regarding Ukraine, the spokesperson declined to share details of "private conversations."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Ukraine
