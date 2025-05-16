Starmer: Europe discussed the developments at today's talks with Trump, Russia's position is unacceptable

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he and other European leaders spoke with US President Donald Trump about today's talks between Russia and Ukraine, indicating that Russia's position is unacceptable and leaders intend to coordinate a response, UNN reports, citing AP.

"We just had a meeting with President Zelenskyy, and then a phone call with President Trump, to discuss developments in today's talks, and Russia's position is clearly unacceptable," Starmer told reporters.

"As a result of this meeting with President Zelenskyy, during discussions with President Trump, we are now closely aligning and coordinating our responses and will continue to do so," he said, against the backdrop of a summit of European leaders in Albania.

According to him, the decision with Trump was also agreed with the leaders of France, Germany and Poland.

