"Stab in the back": Ukrainian officials and experts commented for FT on the results of Trump's meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Putin, proposes that Ukraine exchange territories for peace. Ukrainian officials and experts call this a "stab in the back" and a "terrible" mistake.

"Stab in the back": Ukrainian officials and experts commented for FT on the results of Trump's meeting with Putin

The change in the position of US President Donald Trump on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine was a "stab in the back" for Kyiv. This was stated in a comment to the Financial Times by an unnamed high-ranking Ukrainian official, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutor, the head of the White House "just wants a quick deal."

In turn, Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, summed up the results of the Trump-Putin summit for his country in one word: "terrible."

It seems that Trump has teamed up with Putin, and they both may start forcing us to accept a peace treaty, which actually means Ukraine's capitulation.

- Merezhko explained.

According to him, for the White House, the whole idea of the summit was to present Putin with a demand for an immediate ceasefire, and if he rejected this proposal, it would have serious consequences for him.

Putin rejected this, offering a ceasefire as a peace treaty instead, and we see no reaction from Trump, let alone serious consequences.

- said the MP.

In turn, Olga Aivazovska, head of the board of the NGO "Opora", pointed out that the prospect of abandoning huge territories that the Russian military had failed to capture would cause "great tension in society."

This also raises the question of why we have been defending ourselves all these years.

- she noted.

Oleksandr Khara, an analyst at the Kyiv analytical center "Center for Defense Strategies" and a former Ukrainian diplomat, said that "this summit was a huge mistake and a huge victory for Putin."

Recall

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, stated to European leaders that he supports a plan to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unconquered territory to Russian occupiers, rather than attempting a ceasefire.

