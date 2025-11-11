SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest direction

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to SOF.

Details

The Pokrovsk direction is one of the hottest on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The city is under constant shelling, small arms fire, drone attacks - the occupiers are throwing everything they have at the city.

They are opposed by soldiers of the 3rd regiment of the Special Operations Forces: they carry out assigned tasks to weaken the enemy, so that he suffers maximum losses.

The SOF press center published photos of the conditions in which our soldiers have to operate to prevent further Russian advance.

Recall

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russia had concentrated 150,000 troops in the Pokrovsk area to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses and gain control over Donetsk Oblast.