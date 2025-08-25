Spy in a skirt: in Odesa region, a Russian agent pretended to be a woman and received 15 years in prison

In the Odesa region, a court sentenced a man recruited by Russian special services to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He spied under the guise of a woman, adjusting enemy drone and missile attacks on the southern region of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

The investigation established: a 26-year-old local unemployed man was recruited through an anonymous Telegram channel with offers of "easy money." After receiving instructions from Russian handlers, he began working undercover. For conspiracy, the man grew long hair, applied makeup, and wore women's clothing. It was in this guise that he tried to discreetly collect information.

According to the SBU's internal security, among the objects of interest to the Rashists were units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service, the National Guard, and border guards. — the SBU material states.

He transmitted the collected data to his handlers via messengers, adding photo and video materials with geolocation and his own comments.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the spy in January of this year. During a search of his home, three mobile phones were found, which he used to transmit intelligence data.

The court found the man guilty of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).