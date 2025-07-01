"Sputnik Azerbaijan" case: seven suspects already detained

As a result of operational-search measures in the office of the Russian information agency "Sputnik Azerbaijan" in Baku and at related addresses, law enforcement officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have already detained seven people. This is reported by Qafqazinfo, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that based on the results of searches, a criminal case has been initiated under articles of the Criminal Code on fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of property obtained by criminal means. Two people have already been arrested, and five more have been brought to criminal responsibility.

It is noted that investigative actions in the criminal case are ongoing.

Supplement

In February of this year, a decision was made to suspend the activities of the "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" agency, which operates as a branch of the Russian MIA "Russia Today". This decision, as stated, aimed to "ensure parity in the activities of state media of Azerbaijan abroad and foreign journalists in the country."

In other words, the number of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" journalists working in Baku was to be equal to the number of "AZERTAC" journalists in Russia. However, the editorial office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan" did not comply with this decision. Over the past period, the editorial office and the team did not cease their activities.

Recall

In Baku, at the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency, the police conducted an operation, as a result of which two employees of the Russian Federal Security Service were detained. This happened against the backdrop of a decision to cease the activities of the Russian media due to violations of parity conditions between state media of Azerbaijan and foreign journalists in the country.

Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?