Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
08:13 AM
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
June 30, 12:58 PM
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:57 PM
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
June 30, 10:13 AM
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM
"Sputnik Azerbaijan" case: seven suspects already detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Seven people have been detained at the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" office, two of whom have been arrested, for fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of illegally obtained property. This happened amidst the agency's failure to comply with the decision to suspend its activities for violating media parity.

"Sputnik Azerbaijan" case: seven suspects already detained

As a result of operational-search measures in the office of the Russian information agency "Sputnik Azerbaijan" in Baku and at related addresses, law enforcement officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have already detained seven people. This is reported by Qafqazinfo, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that based on the results of searches, a criminal case has been initiated under articles of the Criminal Code on fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of property obtained by criminal means. Two people have already been arrested, and five more have been brought to criminal responsibility.

It is noted that investigative actions in the criminal case are ongoing.

Supplement

In February of this year, a decision was made to suspend the activities of the "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" agency, which operates as a branch of the Russian MIA "Russia Today". This decision, as stated, aimed to "ensure parity in the activities of state media of Azerbaijan abroad and foreign journalists in the country."

In other words, the number of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" journalists working in Baku was to be equal to the number of "AZERTAC" journalists in Russia. However, the editorial office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan" did not comply with this decision. Over the past period, the editorial office and the team did not cease their activities.

Recall

In Baku, at the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency, the police conducted an operation, as a result of which two employees of the Russian Federal Security Service were detained. This happened against the backdrop of a decision to cease the activities of the Russian media due to violations of parity conditions between state media of Azerbaijan and foreign journalists in the country.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

