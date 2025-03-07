Spring warmth up to +20°C: where in Ukraine will be the warmest on March 7
Kyiv • UNN
On March 7, warm and clear weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +13°C to +20°C, with the warmest conditions in the southern part of the country.
On March 7, Ukrainians will be able to enjoy true spring warmth. Throughout the country, moderately warm and clear weather is forecasted with minimal clouds and no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In Kyiv, the temperature during the day will remain at +14..+16°C, with slight cloudiness that will not affect the bright sun.
In Lviv and Odesa, warm weather is also expected, where thermometers will rise to +15..+17°C, making these cities great for outdoor recreation. A light breeze and cloudiness only add to the atmosphere of spring mood.
Slight cloudiness and comfortable temperatures will also persist in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk, where the temperature will also vary between +13 and +15°C.
In the south, the most unusual temperature of the day is expected – up to +18..+20°C.
Cities in the eastern and central regions will also enjoy light sunny warmth.
Overall, March 7 in Ukraine will be an ideal day for walks and active outdoor recreation, as warm and sunny skies without rain are expected across the country.
