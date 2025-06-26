$41.660.13
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

"Spirit of the Unconquered": An art project about the power of Ukrainian culture was presented in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The project "Territory of Christmas. Spirit of the Unconquered" by Anzhelika Rudnytska, with the support of "MHP-Hromadi", has started in Kyiv. The initiative aims to preserve Ukrainian culture and counter Russian expansion.

"Spirit of the Unconquered": An art project about the power of Ukrainian culture was presented in Kyiv

Kyiv has officially announced the launch of a large-scale cultural and artistic project "Territory of Christmas. The Spirit of the Unconquered". Its author is singer, volunteer and public figure Anzhelika Rudnytska. The project is being implemented with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, reports UNN

Details

The project presentation took place on June 24 at the Kyivinform press center. People's Artist of Ukraine Natalia Sumska and veteran violinist Oleksandr Scriabin became ambassadors of the initiative. Military personnel, veterans and stars of the Ukrainian stage also joined the project.

Anzhelika Rudnytska said that she conceived the album nine years ago, and now it has acquired a new sound and scale.

I recorded an album, but now they are no longer listened to on CDs, that is, it is a rarity. And I invited here, to each of the tracks, someone from my famous friends... Even then, I cherished the idea and hope to scale this project and make it so big

– she shared.

Natalia Sumska joined the team and became the heart of the theatrical direction of the "Territory of Christmas".

"I was looking for such a territory for myself and here it found me, called me. I immediately responded with a sincere, open heart... just to get to where the project is being created," the actress noted.

MHP-Hromadi explained why they supported the initiative. According to the director of the fund, Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Ukrainian culture today is not entertainment, but the foundation of national resistance.

It is not the land, not the territorial feature that makes us Ukrainians. But it is the song, the fairy tale, those poems that we read, that we listen to, that we recite... Therefore, culture is a priority for the fund

– he said.

The fund also emphasized the importance of preserving traditions and transforming Ukrainian cultural heritage in the modern context.

"We need to know how it was before, and through the prism of modern art... to support everything that was in our ancestors, and carry it into the future," added Pakholyuk.

Violinist-veteran Oleksandr Scriabin emphasized that the project is not only an artistic event, but also a means of countering Russian cultural expansion.

"Such projects fill Ukraine with Ukrainian cultural musical content. Because if Russian cultural content wins, then the words of the terrorist leader of Russia, Putin, that we are one people, will have some basis," Scriabin said.

The show "Territory of Christmas. The Spirit of the Unconquered" is scheduled for Christmas Eve. It will be broadcast by more than 30 TV channels and YouTube. A separate symbol will be the release of a vinyl record, which will be put up for charity auctions in support of the Armed Forces.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
