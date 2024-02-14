Speaker Johnson won't bring Ukraine aid bill to floor - media

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he would not put the bill on aid to Ukraine to a vote. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

It is noted that Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson told American journalist Jake Sherman about this, which the latter shared on social network X.

Of course, I won't do that now. We are dealing with the appropriations process. We have immediate deadlines, and that is where the Chamber's attention is focused right now Mike Johnson told Sherman.

The US Senate approved a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations.

