Speaker Johnson won't bring Ukraine aid bill to floor - media
Kyiv • UNN
Speaker Johnson says he will not hold a vote on the Ukraine aid bill as the House is focused on meeting appropriations deadlines.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he would not put the bill on aid to Ukraine to a vote. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson told American journalist Jake Sherman about this, which the latter shared on social network X.
Of course, I won't do that now. We are dealing with the appropriations process. We have immediate deadlines, and that is where the Chamber's attention is focused right now
Recall
The US Senate approved a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations.
The cost of inaction is growing every day: Biden urges House not to wait to approve aid to Ukraine13.02.24, 18:30 • 28676 views