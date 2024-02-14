Speaker Johnson won't bring Ukraine aid bill to floor - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101148 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127647 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129143 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274770 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177701 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243652 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105973 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100855 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80565 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77219 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89551 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240288 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127624 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103395 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103569 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119883 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120309 views
Speaker Johnson won't bring Ukraine aid bill to floor - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31647 views

Speaker Johnson says he will not hold a vote on the Ukraine aid bill as the House is focused on meeting appropriations deadlines.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he would not put the bill on aid to Ukraine to a vote. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson told American journalist Jake Sherman about this, which the latter shared on social network X.

Of course, I won't do that now. We are dealing with the appropriations process. We have immediate deadlines, and that is where the Chamber's attention is focused right now

Mike Johnson told Sherman.
Image

Recall

The US Senate approved a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations.  

The cost of inaction is growing every day: Biden urges House not to wait to approve aid to Ukraine13.02.24, 18:30 • 28676 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising