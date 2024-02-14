Speaker Johnson wants to meet with Biden before any action on Ukraine-Israel aid package - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101133 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127623 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274746 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177699 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243630 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105972 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100854 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80548 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77213 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228922 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254375 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240285 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127624 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103395 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103569 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119883 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120309 views
Speaker Johnson wants to meet with Biden before any action on Ukraine-Israel aid package - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29588 views

Mike Johnson wants to meet with President Biden before the House votes on additional funding for Ukraine and Israel.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, wants to have a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden before proceeding with an additional aid package with funding for Ukraine and Israel, citing a source close to Johnson, NBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

Johnson and his staff have asked for meetings with Biden several times through senior White House officials over the past two months, following Johnson's trip last month to the U.S. border in Eagle Pass, Texas, the source said.

The most recent request for a meeting came just over a week ago, a few days before the U.S. Senate passed a $95 billion bipartisan national security package and before House Republicans impeached U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Johnson's requests for a meeting were not necessarily about the Senate's version of additional aid, but rather about the overall path forward for the legislative package," the article says.

The Senate bill, which includes aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, was passed with the support of 70 senators.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, said on Tuesday that Biden "refuses" to meet with Johnson.

"In the end, the two of them can come to an agreement that can become law," Scalise said. - "And yet the president refuses to even meet. So the president cannot say that he is serious about Ukraine or the border when he refuses to meet with the speaker so that they can come to an agreement on this issue.

A White House official pointed to what the administration has characterized as Johnson's inconsistency on the border, saying he needs to complete the negotiations he is conducting with himself and stop putting off national security needs in the name of politics.

"This body language says: 'I know I'm in a difficult situation. Please save me,'" said a Democratic Party source associated with the supplemental aid package.

Biden met with Johnson, along with other congressional leaders, less than a month ago to discuss a bipartisan immigration deal that would open up the possibility of aid to Ukraine. Johnson called the meeting "productive" at the time.

Last month, Biden also spoke with Johnson about border security.

Johnson said that any aid package must be accompanied by changes in US border policy. However, Republicans in the Senate this month supported a bipartisan border security bill agreed upon between the parties, which Johnson criticized.

In his statement on Monday, Johnson said that the Senate "should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would have truly helped end the ongoing disaster. Instead, the Senate's foreign aid bill is silent on the most pressing issue facing our country.

Now that the US Senate has passed a package of aid to Ukraine and Israel that does not include broad changes in border policy, one of Johnson's options, the newspaper writes, "includes bringing the bill to a vote in the House of Representatives, although that scenario seems increasingly unlikely as Republicans voice more skepticism about aid to Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates issued a memorandum urging the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the U.S. Senate bill.

"Will House Republicans stand with President Biden and senators from both sides of the aisle in supporting America's national security? Or will House Republicans side with Vladimir Putin and the regime in Tehran in the name of politics?" Bates wrote. - The House Republican Party cannot forget this binary choice. It would be devastating to undermine America's national security by voting against our interests and values.

Johnson this month backed a separate bill providing aid to Israel, but the measure did not reach the two-thirds needed for passage under the House's fast-track rule. Many Democrats argued that the law was politicized because Senate negotiators had agreed to a separate package at the time that included aid to Israel, among other measures.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

