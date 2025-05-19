Spain forced Airbnb to remove 65,000 listings: what is the reason

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20481 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26724 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109476 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 41019 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41752 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34554 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25257 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62889 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34872 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73878 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20481 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109476 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62889 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238180 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450617 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38595 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103538 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190433 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92392 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93042 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Spain forced Airbnb to remove 65,000 listings: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

In Spain, the government has forced Airbnb to remove more than 65,000 listings due to the lack of licenses and information about the owners. This is part of the fight against the housing crisis and excessive tourism.

Spain forced Airbnb to remove 65,000 listings: what is the reason

Spain has launched a large-scale fight against uncontrolled tourist accommodation. The country's government has obliged Airbnb to remove more than 65,000 listings that do not meet the standards. The reason is the lack of licenses and transparency of information about the owners. This is part of a strategy to limit short-term rental housing by tourists, which, according to officials, harms the local real estate market. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As the Ministry of Consumer Rights reported today, the Spanish government has ordered the Airbnb platform to remove more than 65,000 rental listings for tourists that do not meet legal requirements.

According to the official statement, the main part of the violations is related to the lack of licenses to place housing on the platform. Many ads do not specify the permit number, and do not indicate who owns the property

- an individual or a company.

This step is part of a large-scale campaign by the government, municipalities and regional authorities against the uncontrolled growth of tourist rentals through services such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

The authorities believe that such platforms deepen the affordable housing crisis and contribute to excessive tourism, which negatively affects the lives of local residents.

We want to put an end to chaos and lawlessness in the field of tourist housing rental. Our task is to ensure access to housing and protect consumer rights

- emphasized the Minister for Consumer Affairs Pablo Bustinduy.

Barcelona took a particularly active position, where Mayor Jaume Collboni announced in 2023 a complete ban on short-term rentals for tourists from 2028 - the most radical step of this type in the history of Spain.

Airbnb has not yet provided an official comment on the decision of the Spanish authorities.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that thousands of people in 40 cities of Spain took to the streets to protest, demanding a 50% reduction in rent, the termination of evictions and increased control over the real estate market. More than 15,000 protesters gathered in Madrid. According to the real estate agency Fotocasa, rent in the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, has increased by 158 percent over the past ten years.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldReal Estate
Spain
Madrid
Brent
$65.28
Bitcoin
$102,453.60
S&P 500
$5,891.25
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,231.85
Ethereum
$2,400.49