SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 24 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX has launched the first batch of Starlink Internet satellites this year from the Florida space coast. It is reported by Space, UNN writes.

Details

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 of the company's Starlink spacecraft was launched from the Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral on January 6 at 15:43 EST.

Eight minutes after the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully returned to Earth and landed on the unmanned ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the 17th launch and landing for this launch vehicle. Of these, 10 flights were Starlink missions, and one was a mission with a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station (Crew-5 mission for NASA).

The Falcon 9 upper stage is expected to continue deploying 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, where they will be placed approximately 65 minutes after launch.

For reference

Starlink is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed - and it's growing.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a satellite tracking specialist and astrophysicist, there are currently more than 6,850 active Starlink spacecraft.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg, 13 of which have the Direct to Cell function.