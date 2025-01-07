ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148929 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135822 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134525 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171984 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 24 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 24 Starlink satellites into orbit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26504 views

SpaceX has carried out the first launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in 2024. The first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on an unmanned ship, making its 17th flight.

SpaceX has launched the first batch of Starlink Internet satellites this year from the Florida space coast. It is reported by Space, UNN writes.

Details  

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 of the company's Starlink spacecraft was launched from the Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral on January 6 at 15:43 EST.

Eight minutes after the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully returned to Earth and landed on the unmanned ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is the 17th launch and landing for this launch vehicle. Of these, 10 flights were Starlink missions, and one was a mission with a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station (Crew-5 mission for NASA).

The Falcon 9 upper stage is expected to continue deploying 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, where they will be placed approximately 65 minutes after launch.

For reference 

Starlink is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed - and it's growing.

Image

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a satellite tracking specialist and astrophysicist, there are currently more than 6,850 active Starlink spacecraft.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg, 13 of which have the Direct to Cell function. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA
falcon-9Falcon 9
floridaFlorida

