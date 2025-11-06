Southern Defense Forces: information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true

Information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true; battles are ongoing in the areas of Pavlivka and Plavni, in the area of Prymorske, the occupiers are trying to penetrate the flank through the former Kakhovka reservoir, but they are being destroyed, in the area of Uspenivka, the defenders had to retreat deeper into the defense, but the battles for the settlement do not stop, reported the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on November 6, writes UNN.

Information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true. Indeed, the situation in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions is quite tense: almost fifty combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the past day alone. But the settlements mentioned in the report are not under Russian control. - stated the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the Southern Defense Forces, "fierce battles continue in the area of Pavlivka, one of our heroic brigades is holding the defense there. In the area of Plavni, battles are also ongoing, a gray zone is maintained here. In the area of Prymorske, the occupiers are trying to penetrate our flank through the former Kakhovka reservoir, where there is lush vegetation and reeds several meters high, but the defense forces are destroying them."

"In the area of Uspenivka, the enemy destroyed several positions with fire, so our defenders had to retreat deeper into the defense, but the battles for the settlement do not stop," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

"In addition, the enemy, taking advantage of the weather conditions (dense fogs have been standing in Zaporizhzhia for several days), tried to infiltrate deep into our defense past Ukrainian positions. But in these sections of the front line, we constantly conduct search and strike operations and destroy enemy sabotage groups," the Southern Defense Forces stated.

It is reported that "over the past day in the South, the enemy lost more than two hundred personnel."

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement