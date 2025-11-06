ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9562 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 13984 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 14965 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 15896 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38230 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 32151 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 35864 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49394 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38598 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32384 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Publications
Exclusives
The New York Times

Southern Defense Forces: information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine denied information about the enemy's capture of territories in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Over the past day, the enemy lost more than two hundred personnel in the South.

Southern Defense Forces: information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true

Information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true; battles are ongoing in the areas of Pavlivka and Plavni, in the area of Prymorske, the occupiers are trying to penetrate the flank through the former Kakhovka reservoir, but they are being destroyed, in the area of Uspenivka, the defenders had to retreat deeper into the defense, but the battles for the settlement do not stop, reported the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on November 6, writes UNN.

Information regarding territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true. Indeed, the situation in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions is quite tense: almost fifty combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the past day alone. But the settlements mentioned in the report are not under Russian control.

- stated the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the Southern Defense Forces, "fierce battles continue in the area of Pavlivka, one of our heroic brigades is holding the defense there. In the area of Plavni, battles are also ongoing, a gray zone is maintained here. In the area of Prymorske, the occupiers are trying to penetrate our flank through the former Kakhovka reservoir, where there is lush vegetation and reeds several meters high, but the defense forces are destroying them."

"In the area of Uspenivka, the enemy destroyed several positions with fire, so our defenders had to retreat deeper into the defense, but the battles for the settlement do not stop," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

"In addition, the enemy, taking advantage of the weather conditions (dense fogs have been standing in Zaporizhzhia for several days), tried to infiltrate deep into our defense past Ukrainian positions. But in these sections of the front line, we constantly conduct search and strike operations and destroy enemy sabotage groups," the Southern Defense Forces stated.

It is reported that "over the past day in the South, the enemy lost more than two hundred personnel."

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement05.11.25, 14:20 • 24149 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast