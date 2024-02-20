South Korea to strengthen control over exports of dual-use goods to Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100870 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111218 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153857 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165994 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148427 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113099 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41548 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23788 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28889 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35028 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32447 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253808 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225868 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100870 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71064 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77634 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113572 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114435 views
South Korea to strengthen control over exports of dual-use goods to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24468 views

South Korea will tighten controls on the export of 682 dual-use goods to Russia and Belarus, including heavy equipment, aircraft parts, and vehicles, due to new sanctions.

On Saturday, February 24, South Korea will begin to tighten export controls on Russia and Belarus, Yonhap reports, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has added 682 items to the list of goods banned from supply to these countries. These are goods that "have actual or potential military use.

According to the agency, the list includes heavy construction equipment, batteries, aircraft components and mechanisms. Also, old cars with engines with a capacity of 2 thousand cubic meters are subject to restrictions. In total, the list already includes 1159 items.

It is clarified that although the export of the mentioned goods is prohibited, the South Korean government will separately consider "exceptional cases". No examples of such exceptions are given.

This is a policy that is coordinated with the international community. Government to step up fight against illegal trade

a representative of the South Korean ministry commented on the upcoming restrictions.

Addendum Addendum

In 2022, South Korea introduced a ban on the export of new cars to Russia. Cars worth more than $50,000 were subject to the restrictions. In December 2023, the South Korean government decided to ban the supply of passenger cars with an engine capacity of more than 2,000 cubic meters to Russia and Belarus.

South Korea will help Ukraine rebuild the dam, whose explosion disrupted Russia's offensive on Kyiv29.01.24, 13:54 • 23590 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
south-koreaSouth Korea

